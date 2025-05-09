**

0.92.29 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:



- Added Steam Achievements System (with support for achievements recovery from historic save files)**

Fixed an issue while jumping vertically in the wilderness

Fixed an issue when closing the box while picking up item would cause the picked-up item to disappear

Fixed the abnormal performance issue in the transition between Gerald's outpost repair cutscene and subsequent animations

Fixed the issue where players could dash through blocking terrain in the backhill to enter the farm

Adjusted the trigger conditions for the storyline related to Lank's pickaxe (now you can exchange for his pickaxe as long as you're in a good relationship with him!)

Fixed the reversed button prompt icons while using Xbox controllers in certain situations

Fixed the issue where text might overlap in the save/load interface under certain circumstances

