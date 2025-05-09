**
0.92.29 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:
- Added Steam Achievements System (with support for achievements recovery from historic save files)**
- Fixed an issue while jumping vertically in the wilderness
- Fixed an issue when closing the box while picking up item would cause the picked-up item to disappear
- Fixed the abnormal performance issue in the transition between Gerald's outpost repair cutscene and subsequent animations
- Fixed the issue where players could dash through blocking terrain in the backhill to enter the farm
- Adjusted the trigger conditions for the storyline related to Lank's pickaxe (now you can exchange for his pickaxe as long as you're in a good relationship with him!)
- Fixed the reversed button prompt icons while using Xbox controllers in certain situations
- Fixed the issue where text might overlap in the save/load interface under certain circumstances
Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback
If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net
Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.
Changed files in this update