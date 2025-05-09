 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18399242
Update notes

**

0.92.29 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:


- Added Steam Achievements System (with support for achievements recovery from historic save files)**

  • Fixed an issue while jumping vertically in the wilderness
  • Fixed an issue when closing the box while picking up item would cause the picked-up item to disappear
  • Fixed the abnormal performance issue in the transition between Gerald's outpost repair cutscene and subsequent animations
  • Fixed the issue where players could dash through blocking terrain in the backhill to enter the farm
  • Adjusted the trigger conditions for the storyline related to Lank's pickaxe (now you can exchange for his pickaxe as long as you're in a good relationship with him!)
  • Fixed the reversed button prompt icons while using Xbox controllers in certain situations
  • Fixed the issue where text might overlap in the save/load interface under certain circumstances
Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback

If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net

Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.

Follow us on Social Media & Community:

Discord
Twitter
Instagram
Subreddit

