New
- Players with save files from before 1.0 will receive a special potion that gives +100% exp for 100 floors. This should persist through Reawakenings and even starting a game on a new save file, as long as previous save files are not deleted
- Opened Help Menu now reopens on scene change
- Right clicking on NPCs with additional menus (Holden, Shelbs, Rocky, Marius…) now skips dialogue and now directly opens their relevant menu
Adjustments
- Changed resolution sizes to %s
- Adjusted wording of Precision and Agility stats for clarity
- Save files are now loaded by clicking anywhere on the save box, deleting now uses that same graphic as inventory and requires waiting 3 seconds to confirm
- Starter gear given by quests has been changed from +1 to +5
- Text now has a darker outline
- Adjusted Holden quest text
- Manual rebirth confirmation now zooms back in if using the level camera, goes back to zoomed out if rebirth is canceled
- Changed text button colors for better readability
- Keyboard motion is now much more fluid
- Adjusted color of some log text to increase readability
- Reincarnate button now moves to the bottom of the Training menu when at max exp
- Added clarity to Axe and Shovel help menus (Credit to @bloodadept)
Bug Fixes
- Reincarnation/Reawaken Game Speed returned
- Game will no longer start at the size of ~1 pixel if using the default window size
- Cutscene reminders will only happen outside the cave
- Exp Potion can now have slots reserved for it
- Closing Active Potions menu now allows other buttons to be pressed
- Holden quest will now be available more consistently after Questing cutscene
- Strength Recipe Learned notification fixed from repeating
