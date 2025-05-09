 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18399221
New

  • Players with save files from before 1.0 will receive a special potion that gives +100% exp for 100 floors. This should persist through Reawakenings and even starting a game on a new save file, as long as previous save files are not deleted
  • Opened Help Menu now reopens on scene change
  • Right clicking on NPCs with additional menus (Holden, Shelbs, Rocky, Marius…) now skips dialogue and now directly opens their relevant menu

Adjustments

  • Changed resolution sizes to %s
  • Adjusted wording of Precision and Agility stats for clarity
  • Save files are now loaded by clicking anywhere on the save box, deleting now uses that same graphic as inventory and requires waiting 3 seconds to confirm
  • Starter gear given by quests has been changed from +1 to +5
  • Text now has a darker outline
  • Adjusted Holden quest text
  • Manual rebirth confirmation now zooms back in if using the level camera, goes back to zoomed out if rebirth is canceled
  • Changed text button colors for better readability
  • Keyboard motion is now much more fluid
  • Adjusted color of some log text to increase readability
  • Reincarnate button now moves to the bottom of the Training menu when at max exp
  • Added clarity to Axe and Shovel help menus (Credit to @​​bloodadept)

Bug Fixes

  • Reincarnation/Reawaken Game Speed returned
  • Game will no longer start at the size of ~1 pixel if using the default window size
  • Cutscene reminders will only happen outside the cave
  • Exp Potion can now have slots reserved for it
  • Closing Active Potions menu now allows other buttons to be pressed
  • Holden quest will now be available more consistently after Questing cutscene
  • Strength Recipe Learned notification fixed from repeating

