9 May 2025 Build 18399182
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features and Changes

  • Gunplay Improvements and new Bullet VFX

  • Enemy Behaviour Improvement; Less jank, more variations

  • Spell Intuitiveness; Hold Tab to see current Spells' Information

  • Added basic gun; Staple

Fixes and Tweaks

  • Homage Pistol now uses Light Ammo; This should prevent ammo imbalance

  • Guns are easier to pick up and have tweaked feedback

  • Fixed issues with specific enemies getting stuck inside the Player

  • Fixed Scene Loading bugs

  • Scene Collider Improvements

  • Toned down some VFX

Windows English Depot 3659371
