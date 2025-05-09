New Features and Changes
Gunplay Improvements and new Bullet VFX
Enemy Behaviour Improvement; Less jank, more variations
Spell Intuitiveness; Hold Tab to see current Spells' Information
Added basic gun; Staple
Fixes and Tweaks
Homage Pistol now uses Light Ammo; This should prevent ammo imbalance
Guns are easier to pick up and have tweaked feedback
Fixed issues with specific enemies getting stuck inside the Player
Fixed Scene Loading bugs
Scene Collider Improvements
Toned down some VFX
