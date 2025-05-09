 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18399147 Edited 9 May 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. The edge of the previous map is too thin, units may sometimes squeeze out of the map, now thickened, should not be out of the map.
  2. Added a button to reset the current level to prevent bugs from jamming the infinite level process.
  3. Optimized the unit name font in Traditional Chinese.
  4. Added bonus pass refresh, bonus interface has the opportunity to re-randomize once.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3383021
