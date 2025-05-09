- The edge of the previous map is too thin, units may sometimes squeeze out of the map, now thickened, should not be out of the map.
- Added a button to reset the current level to prevent bugs from jamming the infinite level process.
- Optimized the unit name font in Traditional Chinese.
- Added bonus pass refresh, bonus interface has the opportunity to re-randomize once.
Fixed bug where units would get stuck out of the map
