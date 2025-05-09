Hi Everyone!

We’ve got another round of updates based on your feedback. Thanks again for playing and supporting Teddy’s Haven! Here's what's new:

New Features

You can now instantly empty a shelf! Items will go straight into your bag of endless storage.

Added options for Y-axis and X-axis inverted controls.

Optimizations

Unicorns have been optimized! If your game used to lag right before a unicorn appeared, that should be fixed now.

Removed the “Cinematic” setting. It was meant for rendering fancy videos, not live gameplay. If your game felt sluggish before, this should help a lot without needing to lower other settings.

Bug Fixes

Steam Deck & Controller: Fixed issues with the D-pad locking up, and you can now rotate items properly when using a controller or Steam Deck.

Storage Display: Fixed an issue where storage wasn’t showing the correct number of placed items.

Screen Tearing: A strange bug caused some screen tearing on certain setups. After seeing it happen on Twitch and YouTube, I found a potential fix. Let me know if you still notice it!

Paintings: You can now move paintings that were stuck on your walls.