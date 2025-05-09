 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18398969 Edited 9 May 2025 – 07:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone!

We’ve got another round of updates based on your feedback. Thanks again for playing and supporting Teddy’s Haven! Here's what's new:

New Features

You can now instantly empty a shelf! Items will go straight into your bag of endless storage.

Added options for Y-axis and X-axis inverted controls.

Optimizations

Unicorns have been optimized! If your game used to lag right before a unicorn appeared, that should be fixed now.

Removed the “Cinematic” setting. It was meant for rendering fancy videos, not live gameplay. If your game felt sluggish before, this should help a lot without needing to lower other settings.

Bug Fixes

Steam Deck & Controller: Fixed issues with the D-pad locking up, and you can now rotate items properly when using a controller or Steam Deck.

Storage Display: Fixed an issue where storage wasn’t showing the correct number of placed items.

Screen Tearing: A strange bug caused some screen tearing on certain setups. After seeing it happen on Twitch and YouTube, I found a potential fix. Let me know if you still notice it!

Paintings: You can now move paintings that were stuck on your walls.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3615161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link