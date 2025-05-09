Chapter 14: "Promises to Keep" is now available on Steam!
Noblesse Oblige v0.15.0.5 Patch Notes (5-9-2025)
75k words of content!
Significant new section of the story!
Significant new combat section with optional challenges!
One new intimate scene for those with the patch!
New art for Albion Soldiers (by the ever-excellent Mimo)! Note: These are not featured in the new content.
Four new achievements!
Graphical improvements to Delphin Pass!
New anti-lag functionality! This is on by default, but can be turned off in the system menu if issues arise.
= Balance Changes
When several Fire-boosting effects such as Caustic Tar and Singed are active, only the strongest Fire boost takes effect.
MP cost reduction effects now work on skills that cost another character's MP (i.e. Ariadne's MP cost reduction is applied for Searing Wind and Blazing Blade).
Calysia's Purge Sorcery now has High priority.
Calysia's Nightshroud now has Medium priority.
Removed the +20% dmg taken/done from Somnus's Dreamwalk (it's still quite strong XD).
Somnus's attacks now pierce most damage absorbs and many damage reduction (-x damage, rather than -x% damage) effects.
Ligaea's Falconry skills can no longer crit to avoid them consuming Confidence.
Increased the damage of Blazing Arrow.
Ligaea now has a free version of Take Cover to cancel Cover.
= UI Improvements
Clarified Full Moon/New Moon buffs in Calysia's passive effects.
Added buff icon to the skill description to indicate which kind of Cover Whirlwind removes.
Added a "Current Status" option to view current stat values in the proposal screen.
Changed Ligaea's default combat expression (Mimo art only).
Added a "Required" designation for proposals such as Grove Restoration to make clear that they must be done by a point in the story or they will be done automatically.
Added a "Short Term" designation for certain proposals such as Arkos Underworld that are available for a short time.
Added a new page to the Proposals menu allowing the current value of key factors to be checked.
= Bugfixes
Theseus Loyalty Fix 2: Electric Boogaloo (now Tychus loyalty changes are no longer added twice).
Fixed a bug causing the discounted price of Grove Defenders to be applied in the wrong circumstances. Affected saves will be corrected in the Temporal Rift.
Improved the consistency of Elite Cover effects.
Fixed an issue causing Salvation to grant more SP than intended.
Various typo reports and fixes to old content (thanks to everyone who reported).
Fixed a bug causing Instant Message settings to load Turn Window settings instead of instant message settings.
Fixed a bug causing Lorena's Ice Barrier to prevent healing or be removed by healing.
Fixed a bug causing Sindarion's Perfect Focus to trigger when an Absorb or Cover effect would have prevented damage.
