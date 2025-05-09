 Skip to content

Major 9 May 2025 Build 18398940 Edited 9 May 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chapter 14: "Promises to Keep" is now available on Steam!

Noblesse Oblige v0.15.0.5 Patch Notes (5-9-2025)

  • 75k words of content!

  • Significant new section of the story!

  • Significant new combat section with optional challenges!

  • One new intimate scene for those with the patch!

  • New art for Albion Soldiers (by the ever-excellent Mimo)! Note: These are not featured in the new content.

  • Four new achievements!

  • Graphical improvements to Delphin Pass!

  • New anti-lag functionality! This is on by default, but can be turned off in the system menu if issues arise.

= Balance Changes

  • When several Fire-boosting effects such as Caustic Tar and Singed are active, only the strongest Fire boost takes effect.

  • MP cost reduction effects now work on skills that cost another character's MP (i.e. Ariadne's MP cost reduction is applied for Searing Wind and Blazing Blade).

  • Calysia's Purge Sorcery now has High priority.

  • Calysia's Nightshroud now has Medium priority.

  • Removed the +20% dmg taken/done from Somnus's Dreamwalk (it's still quite strong XD).

  • Somnus's attacks now pierce most damage absorbs and many damage reduction (-x damage, rather than -x% damage) effects.

  • Ligaea's Falconry skills can no longer crit to avoid them consuming Confidence.

  • Increased the damage of Blazing Arrow.

  • Ligaea now has a free version of Take Cover to cancel Cover.

= UI Improvements

  • Clarified Full Moon/New Moon buffs in Calysia's passive effects.

  • Added buff icon to the skill description to indicate which kind of Cover Whirlwind removes.

  • Added a "Current Status" option to view current stat values in the proposal screen.

  • Changed Ligaea's default combat expression (Mimo art only).

  • Added a "Required" designation for proposals such as Grove Restoration to make clear that they must be done by a point in the story or they will be done automatically.

  • Added a "Short Term" designation for certain proposals such as Arkos Underworld that are available for a short time.

  • Added a new page to the Proposals menu allowing the current value of key factors to be checked.

= Bugfixes

  • Theseus Loyalty Fix 2: Electric Boogaloo (now Tychus loyalty changes are no longer added twice).

  • Fixed a bug causing the discounted price of Grove Defenders to be applied in the wrong circumstances. Affected saves will be corrected in the Temporal Rift.

  • Improved the consistency of Elite Cover effects.

  • Fixed an issue causing Salvation to grant more SP than intended.

  • Various typo reports and fixes to old content (thanks to everyone who reported).

  • Fixed a bug causing Instant Message settings to load Turn Window settings instead of instant message settings.

  • Fixed a bug causing Lorena's Ice Barrier to prevent healing or be removed by healing.

  • Fixed a bug causing Sindarion's Perfect Focus to trigger when an Absorb or Cover effect would have prevented damage.

= Screenshots




