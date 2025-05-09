Chapter 14: "Promises to Keep" is now available on Steam!

New anti-lag functionality! This is on by default, but can be turned off in the system menu if issues arise.

New art for Albion Soldiers (by the ever-excellent Mimo)! Note: These are not featured in the new content.

One new intimate scene for those with the patch!

Significant new section of the story!

Ligaea now has a free version of Take Cover to cancel Cover.

Ligaea's Falconry skills can no longer crit to avoid them consuming Confidence.

Somnus's attacks now pierce most damage absorbs and many damage reduction (-x damage, rather than -x% damage) effects.

Removed the +20% dmg taken/done from Somnus's Dreamwalk (it's still quite strong XD).

MP cost reduction effects now work on skills that cost another character's MP (i.e. Ariadne's MP cost reduction is applied for Searing Wind and Blazing Blade).

When several Fire-boosting effects such as Caustic Tar and Singed are active, only the strongest Fire boost takes effect.

Clarified Full Moon/New Moon buffs in Calysia's passive effects.

Added buff icon to the skill description to indicate which kind of Cover Whirlwind removes.

Added a "Current Status" option to view current stat values in the proposal screen.

Changed Ligaea's default combat expression (Mimo art only).

Added a "Required" designation for proposals such as Grove Restoration to make clear that they must be done by a point in the story or they will be done automatically.

Added a "Short Term" designation for certain proposals such as Arkos Underworld that are available for a short time.