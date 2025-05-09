 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18398933 Edited 9 May 2025 – 17:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New Props

    • Cinder block

    • Vertical log

    • PRS multipoint stand

    • PRS slanted stand

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed scaling issues with dropping new props after scaling a previous one

    • Adjusted background of Stage Central to fill

    • Undo/Redo now work with plate rack and mesh choices

    • Removed thick grid lines that appear in middle of the stage. Some users will experience the grid drifting a little. Sorry!

Changed files in this update

