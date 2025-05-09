-
New Props
Cinder block
Vertical log
PRS multipoint stand
PRS slanted stand
Bug Fixes
Fixed scaling issues with dropping new props after scaling a previous one
Adjusted background of Stage Central to fill
Undo/Redo now work with plate rack and mesh choices
Removed thick grid lines that appear in middle of the stage. Some users will experience the grid drifting a little. Sorry!
Cinder block, vertical log, PRS stands, Grid changes and some bug fixes
