This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🧪 Experimental PHT 3.0.7 is Here — Enter the Mansion Once More...

Survivors, wanderers, and brave souls,

Welcome back to the nightmare.

The Project Horror Tales mansion has creaked open its doors once again, and this time… something has changed. With the launch of Experimental PHT 3.0.7, we’re bringing you closer to the horror that lurks within these cursed halls.

🔥 What's New in 3.0.7?

🕯️ Overhauled Environments: New rooms, updated lighting, and environmental storytelling that breathes new dread into the mansion.

🎧 Sound Design Enhancements: Get ready for heart-pounding immersion. New ambient audio, whispering walls, and environmental sounds await.

👁️ Smarter Threats: AI behavior has evolved — enemies now stalk, listen, and react more unpredictably.

📖 New Lore Drops: Dive deeper into the twisted backstory behind the mansion’s decay. Some doors should stay shut...

⚙️ Experimental Features: Try our new gameplay systems — they're raw, dangerous, and subject to change. Feedback is crucial.

🧠 Why "Experimental"?

This build is not final — it’s a live test, a glimpse into what’s coming, and your chance to shape the terror. Expect bugs, oddities, and surprises. We want your thoughts, your screams, and your bug reports.

“There’s no going back once you step inside…”

📅 Available Now!

Boot up Project Horror Tales, opt in to the Experimental Branch, and dive into version 3.0.7 today.

Let us know what you discover… if you make it out.