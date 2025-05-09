Another small update! More to come!
In this patch:
Twitch OAuth tokens now auto refresh every 3 hours.
Added a new dialog window for notifications.
Gave all new error checks to the twitch connection flow.
Added clickable links to connection guides for Twitch and YouTube.
Streamer banks are now updated to LittyHQ to avoid data loss from deleted save files.
Updated the label on bottom right from ESC to TAB to better represent which keys open the Settings.
Manage Twitch tokens now saves correctly.
Added chalkboard sign with a Global Leaderboard top 10 next to the machine.
As always report bugs, give feedback if so inclined and happy dropping!
