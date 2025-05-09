 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18398898
Update notes via Steam Community

Another small update! More to come!

In this patch:

  • Twitch OAuth tokens now auto refresh every 3 hours.

  • Added a new dialog window for notifications.

  • Gave all new error checks to the twitch connection flow.

  • Added clickable links to connection guides for Twitch and YouTube.

  • Streamer banks are now updated to LittyHQ to avoid data loss from deleted save files.

  • Updated the label on bottom right from ESC to TAB to better represent which keys open the Settings.

  • Manage Twitch tokens now saves correctly.

  • Added chalkboard sign with a Global Leaderboard top 10 next to the machine.

As always report bugs, give feedback if so inclined and happy dropping!

