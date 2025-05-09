-
An NPC in the dungeon will now hint at map teleportation. This is available as soon as you have the map, I think. I'm going to improve the UI for menu navigation around this later.
Show active spell in the inventory even if you don't have grimoire.
Fix prompt to select or delete file not being shown.
Map Teleportation - (Fast Travel) Ver 3.0.10.2
