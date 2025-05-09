 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18398892
Update notes via Steam Community

  • An NPC in the dungeon will now hint at map teleportation. This is available as soon as you have the map, I think. I'm going to improve the UI for menu navigation around this later.

  • Show active spell in the inventory even if you don't have grimoire.

  • Fix prompt to select or delete file not being shown.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1876851
  • Loading history…
