🪙 Silver Flame Token Spot Rework

The Silver Flame Token Spot now drops the maximum possible amount of Tokens.

In return, you will receive no other loot from this spot — no Gold, EXP, or equipment.

⚖️ Choose wisely: Ideal for focused Token farming, but not suitable if you're looking for general loot.

🏛️ Pyramid Map – Aggro Removed

Monsters in the Pyramid are now non-aggressive.

This makes it a more attractive area for:

Leveling second characters

Group leveling in the Level 40–60 range

No more getting mobbed while trying to grind in peace!

📜 Daily Rift Quest Adjustment

The Daily Rift Quest will now only assign quests within a reasonable range of your character's level.

No more receiving quests that send you too far forward into high-level content!

🆕 New Items

🛒 Quest Skip Items & Mount Quest Boost (Coming to the Itemshop later today)

🚀 Mount Quest Boost

Reduces the number of monster kills or meters traveled required to complete the Mount Quest.

⏩ Quest Skips for Rift and Monster Hunting

⚠️ Important: Skipping a quest means you will not receive its rewards.

These items are perfect for players who did not do quests earlier and now regret it at higher levels.

How it works:

Using a skip moves you to the next uncompleted quest closest to 15 levels below your current level.

You do not skip backwards. If you've already completed all available quests, the item has no effect.

This allows you to catch up, not repeat.

Examples:

You're Level 60 and haven’t completed any Rift Quests → First skip brings you to the Level 45 Rift Quest.

You're Level 80 → First skip brings you to the Level 65 Quest.

Use another skip → Progresses you further, always forward, skipping rewards from missed quests.

We’re always listening to your feedback – let us know what you think and report any bugs or issues you encounter!

Happy farming and questing! ✨