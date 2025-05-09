-
LinearTrack: Fixed bug in non-servo mode where input speed will be clamped to its bounds instead of max speed
XenonCode: Fixed variable scope within if/else blocks
Fixed build first block not causing player collision
HUD: Added virtualscreen and screen_copy
HUD: Added set_resolution_scale function
Volume: Fixed temperature not serialized
Patch notes May 9
