9 May 2025 Build 18398875 Edited 9 May 2025 – 06:39:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • LinearTrack: Fixed bug in non-servo mode where input speed will be clamped to its bounds instead of max speed

  • XenonCode: Fixed variable scope within if/else blocks

  • Fixed build first block not causing player collision

  • HUD: Added virtualscreen and screen_copy

  • HUD: Added set_resolution_scale function

  • Volume: Fixed temperature not serialized

