Fixed clicking to skip on the intro so that the player doesn't have to click again after the intro animation begins when they click while it's "loading" to wait for the sync frame. Now it just skips directly to the workbench when they click.

Added an indicator at the top right corner of the screen to indicate when the intro video is skippable by left mouse clicking.

When starting the game a new HUD animation with devices and measurements is displayed, and it searches for a signal until the animation sync frame is reached before transitioning to flying into the workshop.

Fixed a bug in which the right mouse button cannot flip a workbench object that is currently being dragged if the player was in orbit mode and orbiting the camera while the previous puzzle was solved; e.g., when the laser hit the catcher.

Moved the flip key label after the "Flip" label on the mouse button and removed the separate key indicator, and also called it "Spacebar" instead of "Space" (Space is the default key).

Displayed the alternate orbit key in the HUD after the "Orbit" label.

Updated trackpad camera orbit so that the right mouse button isn't required anymore while the alternate orbit key (Z, by default) is pressed, making orbiting much easier and similar to using a middle mouse button.

Added a new navigation button to access the toolbox under the workbench, displayed in various scenarios, and remaining until the player progresses past the point when it's no longer needed.

A battery is now displayed in the HUD at the lower right corner of the screen, indicating the player's total progress.

When completing particular groups of workbench puzzles, an inventory HUD is shown and the player must take the new machine into their inventory before proceeding.

Fixed the tablet so that it no longer says "Initializing..." before it turns on, automatically.

Fixed a bug in laser puzzles that caused the mouse cursor to not change properly during and after the laser is animated.

Fixed a bug in laser puzzles that caused the mouse cursor to remain visible when a puzzle is solved.

Fixed a bug in laser tablet puzzles that allowed the tablet to receive keyboard focus with a click, and to remain editable while the laser is being animated, allowing the player to interact with the tablet program during the laser animation and to possibly effect the outcome.