The 52nd weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks!

1.2k Change List:

Complete redesign and overhaul of the inventory, splitting up Charms, Key Items, and Stats/Levels into separate tabs. The Player now displays in the inventory to show how your loadout makes the player look!

Convert all Settings Menus to a 'dark mode' and clean up formatting for both PC and Steam Deck

Pause menu buttons get a new look to match the Main Menu format

The Dialogue box is now 'dark mode' as well, I will be coloring the NPC icons so the contrast isn't too jarring

Make the Grand Library password entry also 'dark mode'

Player and Boss health bars get a new look

All settings/options are now available to edit while in the Main Menu

Reformat the alignment of HUD elements to be more consistent

HUD elements get a new look to match new UI

Add new game cursor image, will likely change this in the future

Add sounds to all sliders, toggles, dropdowns, and buttons in the Settings Menus

Add sounds for opening Inventory, Map, and Settings Menus

Add 'Zacksly' to an attributions section in the credits for the new GamePad button icons

Split up the Game Options menu into separate Game Options and Graphics menus

Overhaul of gamepad navigation, still needs some improvement

Pressing 'Back' or 'Escape' in the Main Menu and Settings Menus now navigates backwards

Bold and capitalize most standalone text, such as area names, boss names, settings, timer text, etc

Resetting Gamepad Controls now resets the joystick modifier sliders

'Activatable' keybinds now display as 'Active'

Greg items now display price currency as a cent rather than 'g'

Gregs Hat now displays as Greg's Hat

Queens Sacrifice now displays as Queen's Sacrifice

Reformat the charm equip tutorial to accommodate the new inventory

Remove outlines from Tool Tips and Area Names for a cleaner look

Removed the 'View Lore' hotkey as it is no longer in use

Removed the 'Escape' hotkey from the GamePad menu as it can result in softlocks