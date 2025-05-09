The 52nd weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks!
1.2k Change List:
-
Complete redesign and overhaul of the inventory, splitting up Charms, Key Items, and Stats/Levels into separate tabs. The Player now displays in the inventory to show how your loadout makes the player look!
-
Convert all Settings Menus to a 'dark mode' and clean up formatting for both PC and Steam Deck
-
Pause menu buttons get a new look to match the Main Menu format
-
The Dialogue box is now 'dark mode' as well, I will be coloring the NPC icons so the contrast isn't too jarring
-
Make the Grand Library password entry also 'dark mode'
-
Player and Boss health bars get a new look
-
All settings/options are now available to edit while in the Main Menu
-
Reformat the alignment of HUD elements to be more consistent
-
HUD elements get a new look to match new UI
-
Add new game cursor image, will likely change this in the future
-
Add sounds to all sliders, toggles, dropdowns, and buttons in the Settings Menus
-
Add sounds for opening Inventory, Map, and Settings Menus
-
Add 'Zacksly' to an attributions section in the credits for the new GamePad button icons
-
Split up the Game Options menu into separate Game Options and Graphics menus
-
Overhaul of gamepad navigation, still needs some improvement
-
Pressing 'Back' or 'Escape' in the Main Menu and Settings Menus now navigates backwards
-
Bold and capitalize most standalone text, such as area names, boss names, settings, timer text, etc
-
Resetting Gamepad Controls now resets the joystick modifier sliders
-
'Activatable' keybinds now display as 'Active'
-
Greg items now display price currency as a cent rather than 'g'
-
Gregs Hat now displays as Greg's Hat
-
Queens Sacrifice now displays as Queen's Sacrifice
-
Reformat the charm equip tutorial to accommodate the new inventory
-
Remove outlines from Tool Tips and Area Names for a cleaner look
-
Removed the 'View Lore' hotkey as it is no longer in use
-
Removed the 'Escape' hotkey from the GamePad menu as it can result in softlocks
-
Various Internal Changes
Changed files in this update