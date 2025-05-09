 Skip to content

9 May 2025
The 52nd weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks!

1.2k Change List:

  • Complete redesign and overhaul of the inventory, splitting up Charms, Key Items, and Stats/Levels into separate tabs. The Player now displays in the inventory to show how your loadout makes the player look!

  • Convert all Settings Menus to a 'dark mode' and clean up formatting for both PC and Steam Deck

  • Pause menu buttons get a new look to match the Main Menu format

  • The Dialogue box is now 'dark mode' as well, I will be coloring the NPC icons so the contrast isn't too jarring

  • Make the Grand Library password entry also 'dark mode'

  • Player and Boss health bars get a new look

  • All settings/options are now available to edit while in the Main Menu

  • Reformat the alignment of HUD elements to be more consistent

  • HUD elements get a new look to match new UI

  • Add new game cursor image, will likely change this in the future

  • Add sounds to all sliders, toggles, dropdowns, and buttons in the Settings Menus

  • Add sounds for opening Inventory, Map, and Settings Menus

  • Add 'Zacksly' to an attributions section in the credits for the new GamePad button icons

  • Split up the Game Options menu into separate Game Options and Graphics menus

  • Overhaul of gamepad navigation, still needs some improvement

  • Pressing 'Back' or 'Escape' in the Main Menu and Settings Menus now navigates backwards

  • Bold and capitalize most standalone text, such as area names, boss names, settings, timer text, etc

  • Resetting Gamepad Controls now resets the joystick modifier sliders

  • 'Activatable' keybinds now display as 'Active'

  • Greg items now display price currency as a cent rather than 'g'

  • Gregs Hat now displays as Greg's Hat

  • Queens Sacrifice now displays as Queen's Sacrifice

  • Reformat the charm equip tutorial to accommodate the new inventory

  • Remove outlines from Tool Tips and Area Names for a cleaner look

  • Removed the 'View Lore' hotkey as it is no longer in use

  • Removed the 'Escape' hotkey from the GamePad menu as it can result in softlocks

  • Various Internal Changes

