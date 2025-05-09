 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18398671 Edited 9 May 2025 – 06:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

**

WHAT'S NEW?

**

Final DLC Preparation Patch!

  • "Shadow Lord" Prep Update Size = 1.5 GB

A heartfelt THANK YOU for all your support, feedback, and patience!
If you like Avium, I'm sure you'll love Supreme Heroes.
Check out the demo!



Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2622851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link