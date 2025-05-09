**
WHAT'S NEW?
**
Final DLC Preparation Patch!
- "Shadow Lord" Prep Update Size = 1.5 GB
A heartfelt THANK YOU for all your support, feedback, and patience!
If you like Avium, I'm sure you'll love Supreme Heroes.
Check out the demo!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
**
**
A heartfelt THANK YOU for all your support, feedback, and patience!
If you like Avium, I'm sure you'll love Supreme Heroes.
Check out the demo!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update