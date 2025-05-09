 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18398591 Edited 9 May 2025 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Level Streaming for each area for smoother gameplay.

  • Changed Decorations in 3rd Floor Area of the Mansion.

  • Fixed bugs with some of the puzzles and jump scares

  • Changed Numbers to show with the picture instead of having the photo "vanish"

  • AI no longer random teleports into Mansion.

  • Updated Version Number 3.0.7

  • Added more inventory items to the map for the player.

  • Camroid no longer needs photo packs (infinate Camroid)

  • Changed AI Logic Completely (Find the player better and predicts the players movements better).

  • Updated Jumpscares in Mansion.

  • Added AI with Patrolling and Random pathing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3655921
  • Loading history…
