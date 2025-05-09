-
Added Level Streaming for each area for smoother gameplay.
Changed Decorations in 3rd Floor Area of the Mansion.
Fixed bugs with some of the puzzles and jump scares
Changed Numbers to show with the picture instead of having the photo "vanish"
AI no longer random teleports into Mansion.
Updated Version Number 3.0.7
Added more inventory items to the map for the player.
Camroid no longer needs photo packs (infinate Camroid)
Changed AI Logic Completely (Find the player better and predicts the players movements better).
Updated Jumpscares in Mansion.
Added AI with Patrolling and Random pathing.
PHT 3.0.7
