9 May 2025 Build 18398535 Edited 9 May 2025 – 05:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WHAT'S FIXED

• Game freeze from evolution history being updated during a starter's creation before the save file's variables are patched

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3025321
Linux Depot 3025322
