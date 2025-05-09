 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18398529
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Cel-Shading system overhaul

  • Graphics improvements and optimizations

  • Zombie Optimizations

  • level lighting changes and improvements

  • Changed Synergy shotgun weapon meshes to improved models

  • Other minor bug fixes and changes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2709601
