Cel-Shading system overhaul
Graphics improvements and optimizations
Zombie Optimizations
level lighting changes and improvements
Changed Synergy shotgun weapon meshes to improved models
Other minor bug fixes and changes
patch v0.96.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2709601
