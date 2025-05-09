This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This requires you to use the "beta" beta branch within Steam. Go to properties, betas and then select "beta"

Improved the functionality of some included outdoor maps.

Improved the physics model for Ace Metrocops.

Updated Steamworks to the version used in the newest Source SDK update. Added proper Steam Input support based off Blixibon's Expanded Steam.

Added basic Nextbot support based off the newest Source SDK update.

Implemented some community Source SDK bug fixes including: Remove SinCos table. (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #631) Fixed a possible bugbait crash. (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #560) Fixed some raycasting bugs (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #552) Improved S.L.A.M functionality (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #532 @Comment by Adrianilloo) Added support for automatic cubemap building (CubemapBuilder) (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1163) Added support for setting the number of ambient cubes per leaf with -AmbientCubesPerLeaf N (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #981) Added "-extrapasses" (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #980) Added user-configurable scaling for light_environment samples (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1116) Add %alphatexture (arbitrary VTF for texture shadows) (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1150) Fix Headcrab canister precache (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1099) Only show sparks out of water (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1112) Stop flames on player death (with sv_player_extinguish_on_death) (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1110) Fix ammo crate exploit (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1095) Adjust melee hit trace (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1089) And many more!

Slightly improved dual wielding behavior. If you switch back to the item that you dual wielded previously after running out of ammo, it will keep dual wield enabled on the weapon if there's enough ammo in the magazine or in reserve.

fr_version now displays the date when the mod was compiled.

Fixed bullet spread values for the 357 not working as intended.

The 357 now only headshots when the sights are aimed down.

Fixed an issue where some NPCs couldn't spawn properly in a spawner on su_lockdown.

Improved bunnyhop behavior. Speed will now build up gradually rather than rapidly. The old behavior can be enabled with "Toggle Bunnyhopping Pre-INVASION Behavior" or if sprinting is enabled.

Added an option to change the Grapple Beam's rappel speed.

Set the default Grapple Beam rappel speed to 1000.0 (original value was 1350).

Fixed a bug where the Grapple doesn't switch when it's low on battery.

Increased Grapple Beam range.

Improved HUD visibility.

Increased mouse sensitivity limit to 12.

Improved reliability of Magnusson Bomb kills for Combine Cauterizers.

You can now no longer purchase ammo, armor or health if you reached the limit for each.

Added an option to spawn infinite manhacks.

Improved dual RPG behavior.

When adding a weapon to a Loadout script, you can add "_dual" to the end of the weapon name to specifiy that the weapon should be spawned with a second one for dual wielding. The weapon won't dual wield unless the user chooses to.

Fixed a bug where the game gives the loadout to the player twice.

Added the ability for modders to give attributes to NPCs through spawnlists.

Gave a color to NPCs in the Deathmatch gamemode to differentiate "teams"

Added an option to pause player simulation (movement/gravity) when the game is paused. Note that this option may cause some gameplay issues.

Moved Crosshair and various HUD related options from Video to Gameplay.

Added the option to show damage numbers when shooting NPCs. You can customize the color of these damage numbers, ala TF2. These can change color depending on what kinds of enemies you hit.

Removed Railgun ammo from the Store as ammo can already be acquired through passive battery recharging and recharging with the suit battery.

Added the Charge Bow. Press and release the attack button to fire a bolt. Press and hold the attack button to charge the bolt for increased damage, speed, and shot penetration.

Increased the ammo count for Crossbows/Bows and Shotguns.

Fixed a bug where decapitation models would use the initial ragdoll pose/A-pose/T-pose.

Improved Katana decapitation responsiveness.

Improved order of graphics options.

Added extra multithreading options.

Added an option for Power Saving Mode.

Added an option for ragdoll statues because I can.

Fixed the ironsight vignette playing the zoom out animation.

Added a charge mode to the Katana. The charge increases your range, damage and speed in exchange for limiting your turn speed. This is similar to how the charge mechanic works in TF2.

Fixed the Katana's kill multiplier not actually increasing your speed.

Added the Honorbound loadout, allowing you to practice Katana charging.

The Combine Super Ace no longer allows decapitation kills to prevent easy Katana charge kills.

The Combine Ace and Super Ace no longer have damage vulnerability to the Katana in higher difficulty settings (Medium and up).

Nerfed the base Katana damage from 100 to 50.

Nerfed headshots.

Added 4 new achievements for testing. NOTE: These achievements are local to the beta only. Unlocked achievements are marked by a blue line below the achievement's listing in the Achievements menu, and a new dialog has been added that will show upon unlocking them. They are not added to Steam yet, but they will be added when the update releases to minimize confusion for other users. Honorbound - Get to the maximum kill combo multiplier (5 kills by default) while using the Katana in Bullettime mode. Nailed It! - Pin a enemy with the Knife, Charge Bow or Crossbow. Killtacular - Get 2 GODLIKE kill streaks (40+ kills before and after a respawn) in a playthrough. Primal Instinct - Deliver a headshot kill (with weapons that can headshot) immediately after sending an enemy into the air.

Fixed an exploit where, while using the RPG, you could switch to dual wielding mode, fire a bunch of rockets at once, and before they explode, switch off dual wielding and enable rocket guiding to have multiple homing rockets at once.

Fixed a bug where the RPG's missile didn't fire from the RPG when the view model is left-handed.

Added the ability for the player to use minimal viewmodels or centered viewmodels.

Added the ability to adjust your viewmodel position. Your viewmodel position will override the minimal viewmodels/centered viewmodels setting. There is also a seperate setting for adjusting the RPG Missile's position.

Gave the MP5 proper iron sights.

Added the ability to finely adjust some settings with the mouse wheel by pressing SHIFT while adjusting the setting.

Added options for viewmodel bob and lag.

Added the ability for the player to do damage against smaller enemies with the Grapple Beam when flying at them in mid-air.

Improved kill icons.

Improved the kill log. Both the player and enemies now have different colors in the kill log. Blue: Player/Player Ally. Red: Enemy Orange: Rare Enemy Magenta: Advisor/Advisor Drones.

The Playlist, Gamemode and Player Model menus now automatically save your option. This fixes a bug where the options don't save unless anything in the options menu was edited.

Improved bunnyhopping and air control.

Nerfed the gatling gun: Bullet damage has been reduced from 75 to 25 Multiple (3) bullets now fire per shot (similar to TF2's minigun), resulting in up to 75 damage if all 3 bullets hit a target. Reduced the maximum amount of ammo from 1000 to 750. The overall effect this has is that the minigun is more effective at mid and short range than long range due to the bullet spread.

Changed the amount of headshot bullets a scoped AR2 can do from 1 to 5.

Fixed a bug where the Knife can duplicate enemy ragdolls.

Lowered the SLAM's detonation delay from 0.20 to 0.10

Added tracks from the FIREFIGHT RELOADED Invasion Soundtrack.

Made it so that certain enemies' Katana damage resistance increases with difficulty.

Lowered the Katana's default range. Your Katana range now nearly doubles when charging or using bullettime.



NOTE: I am aware of a problem on newer distributions of SteamOS/Linux where FR won't load. This is due to a problem with newer versions of glibc.

This can be resolved in 3 ways:

Use the stable branch of SteamOS for Steam Deck for the time being. Run the Windows version of FR using Proton. Follow the instructions here: https://github.com/ValveSoftware/Source-1-Games/issues/6982#issuecomment-2800172077

Please note that this beta update has no updated localization files yet. They will be applied in a later update.