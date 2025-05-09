※This patch note includes the changes made over the past week.※

**

Patch List

**

Notice: Those with this icon(💌) are inspired by the players’ opinions. Thank you so much again.

-💌 The product amount of electricity-related structures in the Science theme has been generally increased.

Ratpower Generator: 15 → 18

Wind Turbine: 8 → 10

Hydroelectric Generator: 1 → 1.5

Solar Pannel: 12 → 15

Thermal generator

- Required Workload has been increased from 600 → 800 for all types.

- Charcoal

- Required Resource: 3 → 2

- Product amount: 120 → 200

- Coal

- Product amount: 180 → 300

- Flamone

- Product amount: 150 → 250

-💌 Effects related to Faith Duration in the Shaman theme have been generally increased.

Idol of Sloth: 3 → 4

Idol of Gluttony: 3 → 4

Idol of Joy: 3 → 4

Idol of Cleanliness: 3 → 4

Chapel: 8 → 9

Dream Catcher: 30 → 36

Relic: 30 → 36

The probability of disease progressing to the next stage on Easy difficulty or lower has been adjusted.

Mid-stage Disease → Late-stage Disease: 50% → 20%

Late-stage Disease → Death: 50% → 20%

Infection probability from Disease Secretions has been adjusted.

Secretion infection chance: 15% → 10%

💌 A Relocate feature has been added to the convenience functions of Structures, excluding a few exceptions.

Using this function consumes Savings.

The Blueprint can be moved and placed again all at once while preserving the original Structure's settings.

💌 Exiting during the Blueprint placement phase now correctly brings up the construction UI for Structure selection.

💌 A new function button has been added to the Structure info window to view the assigned Ratizen.

💌 V-Sync has been added as a new feature.

💌 Water tiles now evaporate when in contact with lava.

💌 The middle and The high now gain +5% and +10% movement speed respectively.

💌 Some translations have been revised.

**

Bug Fix

**