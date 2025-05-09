※This patch note includes the changes made over the past week.※
**
Patch List
**
Notice: Those with this icon(💌) are inspired by the players’ opinions. Thank you so much again.
-💌 The product amount of electricity-related structures in the Science theme has been generally increased.
- Ratpower Generator: 15 → 18
- Wind Turbine: 8 → 10
- Hydroelectric Generator: 1 → 1.5
- Solar Pannel: 12 → 15
- Thermal generator
- Required Workload has been increased from 600 → 800 for all types.
- Charcoal
- Required Resource: 3 → 2
- Product amount: 120 → 200
- Coal
- Product amount: 180 → 300
- Flamone
- Product amount: 150 → 250
-💌 Effects related to Faith Duration in the Shaman theme have been generally increased.
-
Idol of Sloth: 3 → 4
-
Idol of Gluttony: 3 → 4
-
Idol of Joy: 3 → 4
-
Idol of Cleanliness: 3 → 4
-
Chapel: 8 → 9
-
Dream Catcher: 30 → 36
-
Relic: 30 → 36
-
The probability of disease progressing to the next stage on Easy difficulty or lower has been adjusted.
-
Mid-stage Disease → Late-stage Disease: 50% → 20%
-
Late-stage Disease → Death: 50% → 20%
-
Infection probability from Disease Secretions has been adjusted.
-
Secretion infection chance: 15% → 10%
-
💌 A Relocate feature has been added to the convenience functions of Structures, excluding a few exceptions.
-
Using this function consumes Savings.
-
The Blueprint can be moved and placed again all at once while preserving the original Structure's settings.
-
💌 Exiting during the Blueprint placement phase now correctly brings up the construction UI for Structure selection.
-
💌 A new function button has been added to the Structure info window to view the assigned Ratizen.
-
💌 V-Sync has been added as a new feature.
-
💌 Water tiles now evaporate when in contact with lava.
-
💌 The middle and The high now gain +5% and +10% movement speed respectively.
-
💌 Some translations have been revised.
**
Bug Fix
**
- 💌 Fixed an issue where door access conditions set by Ratizen groups were not being saved.
- 💌 Fixed an issue where a Ratizen would temporarily disappear if the Leader used a skill while carrying them.
- 💌 Fixed a mismatch between some achievement images and the Frame of Proof.
- 💌 Fixed an issue where the image in the Frame of Proof changed after saving and loading.
- 💌 You can now modify units via mouse click at the Trading Post.
- 💌 Fixed an issue where the Shrew remained even after resetting the Tamer's perk.
- 💌 Adjusted the layout of the income statistics window in the Savings and Ratizen Info panels.
- 💌 Fixed some tutorial highlights being misaligned.
- 💌 Corrected a translation error related to Prosperity in the statistics window.
- 💌 Fixed an issue where the frame rate spiked excessively on the first launch of the game.
- 💌 Fixed an issue where Ratizens’ hands turned mechanical when the Leader wore a Ratron skin.
- 💌 Improved the smoothness of UI scroll behavior.
Changed files in this update