9 May 2025 Build 18398087 Edited 9 May 2025 – 04:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

※This patch note includes the changes made over the past week.※

**

Patch List

**
Notice: Those with this icon(💌) are inspired by the players’ opinions. Thank you so much again.

-💌 The product amount of electricity-related structures in the Science theme has been generally increased.

  • Ratpower Generator: 15 → 18
  • Wind Turbine: 8 → 10
  • Hydroelectric Generator: 1 → 1.5
  • Solar Pannel: 12 → 15
  • Thermal generator
    　　- Required Workload has been increased from 600 → 800 for all types.
    　　- Charcoal
    　　　　- Required Resource: 3 → 2
    　　　　- Product amount: 120 → 200
    　　- Coal
    　　　　- Product amount: 180 → 300
    　　- Flamone
    　　　　- Product amount: 150 → 250

-💌 Effects related to Faith Duration in the Shaman theme have been generally increased.

  • Idol of Sloth: 3 → 4

  • Idol of Gluttony: 3 → 4

  • Idol of Joy: 3 → 4

  • Idol of Cleanliness: 3 → 4

  • Chapel: 8 → 9

  • Dream Catcher: 30 → 36

  • Relic: 30 → 36

  • The probability of disease progressing to the next stage on Easy difficulty or lower has been adjusted.

  • Mid-stage Disease → Late-stage Disease: 50% → 20%

  • Late-stage Disease → Death: 50% → 20%

  • Infection probability from Disease Secretions has been adjusted.

  • Secretion infection chance: 15% → 10%

  • 💌 A Relocate feature has been added to the convenience functions of Structures, excluding a few exceptions.

  • Using this function consumes Savings.

  • The Blueprint can be moved and placed again all at once while preserving the original Structure's settings.

  • 💌 Exiting during the Blueprint placement phase now correctly brings up the construction UI for Structure selection.

  • 💌 A new function button has been added to the Structure info window to view the assigned Ratizen.

  • 💌 V-Sync has been added as a new feature.

  • 💌 Water tiles now evaporate when in contact with lava.

  • 💌 The middle and The high now gain +5% and +10% movement speed respectively.

  • 💌 Some translations have been revised.

**

Bug Fix

**

  • 💌 Fixed an issue where door access conditions set by Ratizen groups were not being saved.
  • 💌 Fixed an issue where a Ratizen would temporarily disappear if the Leader used a skill while carrying them.
  • 💌 Fixed a mismatch between some achievement images and the Frame of Proof.
  • 💌 Fixed an issue where the image in the Frame of Proof changed after saving and loading.
  • 💌 You can now modify units via mouse click at the Trading Post.
  • 💌 Fixed an issue where the Shrew remained even after resetting the Tamer's perk.
  • 💌 Adjusted the layout of the income statistics window in the Savings and Ratizen Info panels.
  • 💌 Fixed some tutorial highlights being misaligned.
  • 💌 Corrected a translation error related to Prosperity in the statistics window.
  • 💌 Fixed an issue where the frame rate spiked excessively on the first launch of the game.
  • 💌 Fixed an issue where Ratizens’ hands turned mechanical when the Leader wore a Ratron skin.
  • 💌 Improved the smoothness of UI scroll behavior.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 2244132
  • Loading history…
