🌱 Hey there, dear islanders! 🌱

Spring and summer are dancing together on Hohai Island, bringing fresh and fun content! This time, we’ve got strawberries, lemons, and a selection of refreshing summer drinks. Come take a look!

🍓 Strawberries & Lemons: Your New Farm Friends!

[]Strawberry and lemon seeds are now available at Liu Laonong’s shop. Plant them, be patient, and soon you’ll harvest sweet and tangy fruits!

[]Whether it’s the sweetness of strawberries or the zing of lemons, your farm is about to get a whole lot more colorful!

⸻

🍹 Three Refreshing Summer Drinks!

[]Lemonade: Crisp, cool, and oh-so-refreshing!

[]Strawberry Milk: Sweet, creamy, and absolutely comforting!

[]Morning Strawberry Smoothie: Packed with energy, perfect to start your day!

[]Plus, some NPCs have new dialogues related to these drinks. Give them a drink and see their surprising reactions! 🌸





⸻

👗 Sea Breeze Series Outfits, Cool and Stylish!

[]Available at M.L.R for a limited time: The brand-new “Sea Breeze Series” outfits! Lightweight, fresh, and fashionable—perfect for your summer look!

[]Want to feel the gentle sea breeze? Try them on! 🌬️





⸻

✅ Limited-Time Discount -30%, Only Until May 14!

Don’t miss this chance—come explore Hohai Island! Whether you’re planting strawberries, picking lemons, or dressing up with the Sea Breeze series, there’s so much to discover! 🌴🌞