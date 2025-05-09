Greetings Adventurers!

Quick hotfix to address a couple of key issues from the update earlier this week. The save game compatibility issue with regards to Town Side Quests for consoles, the softlock on Chapter 5 with Purge Town Quests, and a couple of key issues affecting online sessions. This update also restores full crossplay across PC and Consoles.

Bug Fixes



Fixed the issue resulting with Town Side Quests causing issues from older save games. This was the cause of certain UI elements going missing or the overworld zooming in oddly.

Fixed the issue with the Chapter 5 Purge Town Side Quests softlocking towards the end of the adventure. Players can load right back into an affected game run and pick up where they left off.

Fixed an online softlock that could occur in online sessions when using Overworld Markers.

Fixed an online softlock that could occur on adventures where players teleport to new map locations. For example in Chapter 1 when clearing the sewers or the cellar.

Thank you so much for the continued support and feedback!

IronOak Games

Join the IronOak Games and For The King community on:

➡️X

➡️Discord

➡️TikTok

➡️Instagram

➡️Facebook