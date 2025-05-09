 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18397743 Edited 9 May 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Greetings Adventurers!

Quick hotfix to address a couple of key issues from the update earlier this week. The save game compatibility issue with regards to Town Side Quests for consoles, the softlock on Chapter 5 with Purge Town Quests, and a couple of key issues affecting online sessions. This update also restores full crossplay across PC and Consoles.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue resulting with Town Side Quests causing issues from older save games. This was the cause of certain UI elements going missing or the overworld zooming in oddly.

  • Fixed the issue with the Chapter 5 Purge Town Side Quests softlocking towards the end of the adventure. Players can load right back into an affected game run and pick up where they left off.

  • Fixed an online softlock that could occur in online sessions when using Overworld Markers.

  • Fixed an online softlock that could occur on adventures where players teleport to new map locations. For example in Chapter 1 when clearing the sewers or the cellar.

Thank you so much for the continued support and feedback!

IronOak Games

