9 May 2025 Build 18397740 Edited 9 May 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

730: Release Version 1.2.58
May 8, 2025 11:35 PM EST
• Added a new crafting achievement.
• Completed season 3 mythical focus items. One focus item was enabled in season 2 for testing purposes.

