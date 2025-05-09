730: Release Version 1.2.58
May 8, 2025 11:35 PM EST
• Added a new crafting achievement.
• Completed season 3 mythical focus items. One focus item was enabled in season 2 for testing purposes.
Completed season 3 mythical focus items and added one new achievement
