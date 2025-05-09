 Skip to content

9 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Within the past months, we've been internally testing and updating the game. We are proud to release version 0.0.8 of our closed beta! The changes and fixes are to much to count, so go see it for yourself.

With the release of this update, we are coming closer and closer to early access. Remember, this is still the unfinished version, and nothing is permanent currently. Along with this update, we will be adding new play-testers to the pool.

Thanks,
Seabass - Lead Developer & Community Manager

