Hello everyone!

This patch is largely a functionality based one. Thank you all for your invaluable help finding bugs and reporting them, as well as for the amazing reception! We will be dedicating ourselves to fixing as many existing issues as possible in the short term, so thank you for your patience.

Balancing Changes:

Healer & Soldier have had their base health adjusted. Soldier will now be a little more resilient than he previously was.

Healer's Cauldron will now reset between rounds. This was actually a bug technically, but it impacts her strategy greatly.

Bronze Pickaxe was maybe a little TOO good at unearthing Relics. It's now a little less likely to, but a little more likely to find you consumable items.

Bug Fixes:

King's Guard had a 3 that was reporting as a 2. This is now fixed!

Draupnir was causing all sorts of mischief and interrupting other rings effects and sometimes even stealing them to be it's own. We have had a severe chat with Draupnir and it should behave much better now.

Death's Mercy could double-remove Poison as well as a few other edge case errors. These should be resolved in this update.

If you managed to get so many relics they reached the bank button, their UI element could render you incapable of clicking Bank. This is now fixed.

Very rarely, you could manage to get duplicate Dialogues early on in the game if it was one of your first runs. This should be fixed now.

Dice hover tooltips will no longer awkwardly remain on screen after the end of a Turn.

Golden Shackle will no longer insist on reminding you that you've broken it every Turn after it's actually broken.

Dice of Many Faces would soft lock the game if you rolled it as the only Dice and it landed on a Blank Face. This has been fixed in tonight's update. It will also now show the value of the face you selected afterwards.

Pauper's Cup now correctly retains it's stacks over Turns.

Hover tooltips should now be a little more responsive and contextually flip the side they display on to account for screen space.

Quite a few minor tooltip, UI & miscellaneous errors.