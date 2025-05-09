Woop woop some patch notes! I'm really happy how things are going at the moment, the few people coming to try out the game and leave their feedback - it is suuuuper appreciated! Once I feel the game is feeling super solid and onboarding well, I'll begin to start sharing the game more with the public, for now - I'm appreciating this slower "get things right" approach to putting the game out. I know to some it won't make sense, but I'm in this for the long game and people are more honest when money is involved.

I also want to use some of this time to make videos and work on the onboarding before more players come and try the game out, so development will slow a little while I make sure those things happen.

And with that, the first round of bugs being fixed, please remember to submit any and all issues or concerns, feel free to join discord or write something up in the community discussions on steam.

==== PATCH NOTES ====

Are existing savefiles compatible?

Yes - You do not need to make a new save file.

New:

Added toggle window mode to graphics settings

New cheat "quest <factionName> <quest>" generates a new random or named quest

New cheat "squad <factionName> <travelOrNoTravel> <x> <y>" - generates a roaming squad at position

Both added to help dev test in live

Fixes:

The movement line was sticking when KO sometimes, also hidden now during combat

Some faction quest givers were in wrong clothes

Couldn't attack after taming should now be fixed

Quest difficulty was scaling wrong, should now be easier quests

Wolves now always attack, and their health has been lowered

Bow damage buffed slightly

Couple of optimizations and removals of redundant code, may aid with AMD stutters

Decreased the weight of hemorrhoids, er I mean, temproids.

Escort quests now complete at a closer range

Escorts now shout when close to destination

Reduce travelling squad destinations so it's easier to tame some animals

Reduce travelling squad path requests (may also help with stutters)

Fixed follower jittering trying to go home constantly

Temporary:

Removed the betrayal system for now, it's just too buggy, my apologies - I will work on it.

