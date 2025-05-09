Greetings, GMs!

This update brings exciting tools, enhancements, and experimental features designed to speed up your workflow and expand what's possible in your worlds. Here’s everything included in v0.8.9.4:

New Features

New Mouse Look Mode (Press M):

Navigate your scene with greater control using the new free-look mode. Press M to toggle it on or off, giving you full 360° camera movement for easier editing and inspection.

New Brush Tool (Press B):

The new Brush Tool allows you to select props—like trees, rocks, or debris—and "paint" them across your map. It randomly places the selected assets within your brush radius, making it fast and easy to populate large areas like forests or ruins.

World Manager Tag Search:

Easily search for pins by tags in the World Manager. Whether you're looking for quest markers or custom labels, this new search option helps you stay organized in complex maps.

Select All Button (Gizmo UI):

A new Select All button has been added to the Gizmo UI. With one click, you can now select every instance of your currently selected prop across the entire map—ideal for mass edits or quick replacements.

Experimental Features (GM Edition Only)

Shop Marker (Experimental):

Early groundwork for shop zones has been added. This marker will eventually allow players to interact with designated areas as shops, giving you more in-world gameplay tools.

Dungeon Spawner (Experimental):

While this tool is currently called “Dungeon Spawner,” it is already capable of much more. Use it to quickly generate environments like dungeons, forests, villages, and swamps. It’s in early stages but offers a glimpse of powerful procedural tools coming soon.

The following images are examples of what the Dungeon Spawner is capable of creating.

Bug Fixes

Improved Collision in Elven Ruins:

Several props in the Elven Ruins asset set had inaccurate collision settings—these have now been corrected for smoother gameplay.

Trash Bin Enhancements:

The World Manager’s Trash Bin received backend improvements for better reliability when recovering deleted objects.