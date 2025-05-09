 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18397268
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added character reasoning notes function.
    This should make it easier to understand all the characters and their relationships.

  • After obtaining the front door key, you can only return via the elevator on the 4th floor.

  • Descriptions are now displayed when starting the game, when you first open the notepad, and when you first open the options screen.

  • Reduced the overall light source strength to prevent overexposure.

  • Changed the color of the buttons inside the elevator from white to black.

  • Fixed an issue that allowed wine glasses to be used on a campfire that was already out.

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3373951
