Added character reasoning notes function.
This should make it easier to understand all the characters and their relationships.
After obtaining the front door key, you can only return via the elevator on the 4th floor.
Descriptions are now displayed when starting the game, when you first open the notepad, and when you first open the options screen.
Reduced the overall light source strength to prevent overexposure.
Changed the color of the buttons inside the elevator from white to black.
Fixed an issue that allowed wine glasses to be used on a campfire that was already out.
■Patch 1.04 Added character reasoning notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Japanese Depot 3373951
