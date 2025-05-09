Hello residents,

This is NINEHECTARE!

The 3.1.1 patch for <Gray Haven> has been released!

In this update, we've addressed bugs and optimization issues from version 3.1,

along with improvements to overall convenience!

Improvements:

Fixed an issue where skills would not activate properly while moving or attacking.

Improved lag that occurred when the game was left running for a long time.

Fixed an issue where character outfits couldn't be changed after the ending.

Enhanced interface controls and usability.

Adjusted the difficulty of some dungeons to be slightly easier.

Fixed an issue where higher rewards were not given beyond difficulty level 99.

Fixed an issue where some weapons attacked in the wrong direction.

Standardized weapon attack speeds for better balance.

Fixed an issue where the player character's eyes would close unintentionally.

Fixed abnormal soul price display in the sales panel.

Made it easier to distinguish between craftable and non-craftable items.

Planned Fixes:

Some monsters display abnormal animations upon death.

The Altar of Emotion in the arena will be restricted from being selected after stage 5.

Occasionally, some monsters freeze and fail to recognize the player.

[Unreproducible] Unable to change residents’ outfits after viewing the ending.

[Unreproducible] Blade Dash does not deal damage in the May Quest dungeon.

<Gray Haven> is now preparing for its upcoming DLC release!

All of this has been possible thanks to your support and feedback!!

Our next project has also completed its prototyping phase,

and we aim to release a demo during the summer sale season (June ~ July)!!!

Thank you!