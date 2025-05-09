 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18397261 Edited 9 May 2025 – 07:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello residents,
This is NINEHECTARE!

The 3.1.1 patch for <Gray Haven> has been released!
In this update, we've addressed bugs and optimization issues from version 3.1,
along with improvements to overall convenience!

Improvements:

  • Fixed an issue where skills would not activate properly while moving or attacking.

  • Improved lag that occurred when the game was left running for a long time.

  • Fixed an issue where character outfits couldn't be changed after the ending.

  • Enhanced interface controls and usability.

  • Adjusted the difficulty of some dungeons to be slightly easier.

  • Fixed an issue where higher rewards were not given beyond difficulty level 99.

  • Fixed an issue where some weapons attacked in the wrong direction.

  • Standardized weapon attack speeds for better balance.

  • Fixed an issue where the player character's eyes would close unintentionally.

  • Fixed abnormal soul price display in the sales panel.

  • Made it easier to distinguish between craftable and non-craftable items.

Planned Fixes:

  • Some monsters display abnormal animations upon death.

  • The Altar of Emotion in the arena will be restricted from being selected after stage 5.

  • Occasionally, some monsters freeze and fail to recognize the player.

  • [Unreproducible] Unable to change residents’ outfits after viewing the ending.

  • [Unreproducible] Blade Dash does not deal damage in the May Quest dungeon.

<Gray Haven> is now preparing for its upcoming DLC release!
All of this has been possible thanks to your support and feedback!!

Our next project has also completed its prototyping phase,
and we aim to release a demo during the summer sale season (June ~ July)!!!

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2314651
  • Loading history…
Windows Korean Depot 2314652
  • Loading history…
Windows Spanish - Spain Depot 2314653
  • Loading history…
Windows Japanese Depot 2314654
  • Loading history…
Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 2314655
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link