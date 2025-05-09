Hey racers! 🏁

We're back with a massive visual update to Saturday Night Racing, and it's all about bringing the thrill of the track to life like never before. With this latest patch, we've overhauled shader rendering, the lighting system, and overall visual fidelity to give you a more immersive and dynamic racing experience. Changes in this update may impact performance on older systems.

Here’s a breakdown of the key visual enhancements:

💡 Lighting Upgrades

Increased diffusion and reflection of environment lighting

Increased quality, softness, and rendering distance of shadows

Improved color space and saturation

🖼️ Improved Textures & Shaders

Increased resolution of many in-game textures

Updated light rendering in surface materials

Added detail and general grime to many in-game textures

🏎️ Performance-Optimized Rendering

Increased differences in graphics settings from Low to Ultra

Updated usage of occlusion culling and GPU instancing

🌆 Environmental Enhancements