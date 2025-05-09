Greetings fans of the Western Valley, SugoiPenguin here with the first content update for My Liege!
This update focuses on items that I wanted to include in the game but just didn't have working or have time to finish when the release date arrived. The big focus is on UI improvements, making the Map and Ancestry menus actually enjoyable to use, and adding in pettable pigs!
There is not much in here for additional story elements, those items are being bundled together for content update #2 (currently planned for Summer 2025).
Enjoy and if you have any feedback, questions, or ideas to add let me know!
-Addison
aka SugoiPenguin Gaming
Major Items
Pigs
-
Pettable
-
Live in the new muddy pig pen next to the barn
-
Love to snort and munch
-
5% chance to spawn "shiny" varieties
Horse Updates
-
Can be clicked on to learn their name and what they are thinking
-
Now have 5 different colorations
-
Ser Godfrey arrives on horseback now, more plans in the works to utilize horses more in cinematics and simulated meeples
Map
-
Brand new menu (previously button labeled as coming soon)
-
Map is hand drawn rendition of the Western Valley
-
Includes labels for each noble house and their stronghold, reflecting custom names
-
Complete with flavor text about the maps origins and your stewards review
Ancestry Menu
-
Visually redesigned (previously was the dev's least favorite menu, now I like it :)
-
Top section displays the noble houses
-
Selecting a house causes top section to hide itself creating almost twice as much space to view the family tree in
-
Can bring house list down again to select a different house
-
Houses sigil displayed in background of house buttons
-
Cursor updated to indicate you can drag the family trees in the menu
Stats UI Display
-
Updated Stat UI HUD to more clearly display the current stat value and how it is changing
-
When current value and the future value for a stat differ, green/red arrows animated behind icons showing where the stat is trending to
-
Tip text added to stats, displaying a numerical amount (ex: "Food 2.4/5.0")
-
When a decision impacts stats, the menu displayed summarizing change ("Noble Ledgers") only includes the amount items changed by. Previous version included far too many numbers and was not clear.
House Sigils Expanded
-
New sigils to pick from, including: Cat, Dog, Hound, Fish, Flamingo, Fox, Hawk, Hay, Pickaxe, Sword, Tree, and Windmill
-
Improved the visual display when picking house color, sigil, and sigil color
Minor Items
-
Optional buildings updated to be selectable
-
Stables, Inn, Bank, Army Encampment, Windmills
-
Each has unique flavor text and will display the job and stat most closely associated with building
-
-
Characters can be rotated by clicking and dragging on them in the character editor. I swear, 80% of the playtesters I watched attempted to do this and it is finally here!
-
Reassigning meeples streamlined. Now if you have multiple jobs being reassigned to a job (for example, calling banners and raising an army, it only shows one popup menu with all three jobs included and what the final job count is.
-
Font updated in many spots to use a drop shadow and improve depth and readability
-
Fixed issue where custom House or Character names were not being used in Matter Titles
-
Achievement "Fashion Liege" now triggers properly when conditions are met in the intro's family editor
-
Autosave names improved (example, "Autosave - Beginning of Act 1 - The Lordsmount")
-
Simplified and reworded a ton of lines of dialogue in Acts 0/1/2 based on streamer feedback
Changed files in this update