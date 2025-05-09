Greetings fans of the Western Valley, SugoiPenguin here with the first content update for My Liege!

This update focuses on items that I wanted to include in the game but just didn't have working or have time to finish when the release date arrived. The big focus is on UI improvements, making the Map and Ancestry menus actually enjoyable to use, and adding in pettable pigs!

There is not much in here for additional story elements, those items are being bundled together for content update #2 (currently planned for Summer 2025).

Enjoy and if you have any feedback, questions, or ideas to add let me know!

-Addison

aka SugoiPenguin Gaming

Major Items

Pigs

Pettable

Live in the new muddy pig pen next to the barn

Love to snort and munch

5% chance to spawn "shiny" varieties

Can be clicked on to learn their name and what they are thinking

Now have 5 different colorations

Ser Godfrey arrives on horseback now, more plans in the works to utilize horses more in cinematics and simulated meeples

Map

Brand new menu (previously button labeled as coming soon)

Map is hand drawn rendition of the Western Valley

Includes labels for each noble house and their stronghold, reflecting custom names

Complete with flavor text about the maps origins and your stewards review

Ancestry Menu

Visually redesigned (previously was the dev's least favorite menu, now I like it :)

Top section displays the noble houses

Selecting a house causes top section to hide itself creating almost twice as much space to view the family tree in

Can bring house list down again to select a different house

Houses sigil displayed in background of house buttons

Cursor updated to indicate you can drag the family trees in the menu

Stats UI Display

Updated Stat UI HUD to more clearly display the current stat value and how it is changing

When current value and the future value for a stat differ, green/red arrows animated behind icons showing where the stat is trending to

Tip text added to stats, displaying a numerical amount (ex: "Food 2.4/5.0")

When a decision impacts stats, the menu displayed summarizing change ("Noble Ledgers") only includes the amount items changed by. Previous version included far too many numbers and was not clear.

House Sigils Expanded

New sigils to pick from, including: Cat, Dog, Hound, Fish, Flamingo, Fox, Hawk, Hay, Pickaxe, Sword, Tree, and Windmill

Improved the visual display when picking house color, sigil, and sigil color

Minor Items