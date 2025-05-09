Updates

• Made the activation of the Jinma Mark on Created Cards easier to see.

• Clarified the effect display for the Premium Pass .

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where costs altered by ""Confusion"" status did not revert after the status cleared.

• Fixed an issue that caused the cost of the Jinma Card “Buer” to display incorrect values.

• Fixed an issue where Relics effects failed to apply to other Relics depending on acquisition order.

• Fixed incorrect card cost or block values after resuming a suspended battle.

• Fixed “Intimidation” Relic not triggering against the Jinma “Shichinin Misaki”.

• Fixed taking damage when defeating Jinma “Decarabia” via Full Block–Reflect damage.

• Fixed status ""Bleed"" increasing before damage was taken when struck by ""Ripper"" while Bleeding.

• Fixed Jinma “Tonkaraton” retrieving a card and inadvertently triggering its Link effect.

• Fixed Tsukuyomi Blessings sometimes not appearing on the results screen.

• Corrected lines that remained in Japanese when another language was selected.