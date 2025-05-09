Updates
• Made the activation of the Jinma Mark on Created Cards easier to see.
• Clarified the effect display for the Premium Pass .
Bug Fixes
• Fixed an issue where costs altered by ""Confusion"" status did not revert after the status cleared.
• Fixed an issue that caused the cost of the Jinma Card “Buer” to display incorrect values.
• Fixed an issue where Relics effects failed to apply to other Relics depending on acquisition order.
• Fixed incorrect card cost or block values after resuming a suspended battle.
• Fixed “Intimidation” Relic not triggering against the Jinma “Shichinin Misaki”.
• Fixed taking damage when defeating Jinma “Decarabia” via Full Block–Reflect damage.
• Fixed status ""Bleed"" increasing before damage was taken when struck by ""Ripper"" while Bleeding.
• Fixed Jinma “Tonkaraton” retrieving a card and inadvertently triggering its Link effect.
• Fixed Tsukuyomi Blessings sometimes not appearing on the results screen.
• Corrected lines that remained in Japanese when another language was selected.
