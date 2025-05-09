 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18397107 Edited 9 May 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi,

Combat balance:

Several of you have reported that combat feels more difficult in the full-release game compared to the early-access version. I made some changes. Enemies between levels 1 and 10 can no longer have more than one elemental bite or resistance, including poison bite and poison resistance. Additionally, Spiny Skin can no longer occur with Poison Skin, Shock Skin, or Fire Skin.

Bugs fixed:

  • The number of items in inventory was miscalculated. Weapons and armor equipped by characters were added to the inventory.

  • I corrected the code to fix the mysterious "Phantom Enemy" bug. Since this bug never happened in the editor, I can't say with 100% certainty that it's fixed. We'll see.

  • Spider Worm uses Energy Leach ability after death.

