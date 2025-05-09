Bug Fixes

The skill mastery feature was not working properly. This has been fixed. Skills can once again level up the more you use them. Higher level skills cost less and deal more damage/healing.

A reminder to players attempting to load Early Access save files from before March of 2022: the Phoenix Down update in 2022 marked the start of a complete rewrite of the entire game. Save files older than March of 2022 are not salvageable because they will attempt to access deactivated content and a completely different database.

A new script has been written to check for initialization errors on start-up. Some game data is only written at the start of new game. This background process will fire off when loading a save file and check for missing or undefined data and, if detected, will force a reinitialization. This should help older save files, especially Early Access ones, run smoother.

Content Updates

A new Difficulty setting has been added to the options/config menu. Increasing the difficulty will make enemies stronger. Right now this only effects enemies and combat but the system has been set up for future updates so that it will later effect overall gameplay in a more dynamic way. (Planned Feature Example: Higher difficulties unlock new achievements, special challenge zones, expanded lore, etc)

The enemy database has been updated. Enemies now have their own leveling system. They have been reworked to level up as the player progresses. This should help bolster their stats for a more challenging combat experience.

Fullscreen/Window mode has been upgraded. Pressing F4 still toggles between Fullscreen and Window mode but now there is also a new setting in the options/config menu. The game now remembers your Fullscreen/Window mode between play sessions.

Works In Progress

Actively testing the combat upgrades. It's tough to do it solo since I made the game and I know all the enemy weaknesses and whatnot so please don't hesitate to leave feedback on whether the changes feel too weak or too strong.

There is a problem with the Scan/Lore ability that is causing it not to work properly. This is still being fixed.

Developer Notes

The combat balancing has been tricky. I moved the enemy levels and difficulty setting to the top of the priority list because as tweaks and fixes stacked up, the combat fell out of balance and became laughably easy throughout the second half of the game. Some players were able to beat some mid and late game bosses in just 1 turn cycle.

I already felt like the lack of challenge could taint a player's story experience (like face-rolling a boss then having to listen to it talk big after the fight lol) but when I saw that one player was able to beat the game in 11 to 12 hours I realized it was also shaving down the game's playtime considerably.

Just for comparison, on a walk-through test where I can walk through walls and skip every fight it takes about 9 or 10 hours. So having the combat become so trivial was a problem that needed to be fixed right away.