hey everyone.



its been a while since last patch. have been busy with rl stuff and trying out new game concepts. But yea here we are again! This lead me to turn back and rework this game.

So yea lets get to it!

in this patch i have reworked the entire codebase to be more stable and focus on performance. i have read reviews through and tried to address the most critical issues! thanks everyone for playing it and writing reviews, and sticking with the game although it was laggy and unplayable. i hope this version works better. (or it should since i have tested it, but yea please let me know if any issues still persists and ill try to fix it)

Main focus in this patch has been making it more performant, so now it should lag less! have also been focusing on getting rid of those annoying bugs where the player would get hit out of nowhere, and with this i have also fixed the enemy that spawned ontop of the player bug.

patch notes:

Fixed a bug where the game wouldnt save and load gold

Fixed the spinning shot ability not firing properly in all directions

Fixed a bug where the flame shield ability would not play its animation and deal damage to enemies

Fixed a bug where enemies would spawn out of the game bounds, making them impossible to hit and kite!

Fixed gameover screen not displaying the correct values

Fixed the bug where enemies would spawn ontop of the player and killing him instantly.

Fixed a crucial bug where the player would be hit out of nowhere.

Fixed a bug where the fireballs wouldnt choose the closest enemy.

Fixed a bug where the player wouldnt face the correct way when moving.

Now you can use both the mouse and WASD to move, and character will move same speed, no matter if you use the mouse or WASD to move.

Made the in game soundtracks loop, so now they should no longer cut off abruptly.

Fixed a bug where selecting a character in the main menu wouldnt render properly.

Made the ranged enemies wait and shoot after the player after an interval.

Adjusted the fire range. So now you dont shoot at enemies out of the screen, but only those it can see.

Made it so enemies will spawn around the camera bounds and not ontop of player.

Bunch of performance optimizations thats too long to list here!

Added UI click sounds to all buttons.

Tried to balance the spawning of enemies so now it should have a nice linear feel throughout the game and you should not be overwhelmed by enemies. I can of course adjust this later if the game is too hard, just let me know.

And yea last but not least. If people are still interested in giving this game a try and you think i have fixed the bugs you listed in your reviews, can you please update your reviews so it reflects the new version of the game? thanks a lot!

Also p.s; i might work on adding achievements and new ability types soon.