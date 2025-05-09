Add Russian, improve English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese,
Adjust the display format of archives and Doctor of Strange Tales for different languages to ensure normal display
Fix the recurring issue of paper notes in Chapter 2
Fix the issue of characters being able to move freely in the vestibule scene of Chapter 6's Taoyao Line
Fix the problem in Chapter 6 where the old blind man's line vibration can repeatedly splash fire oil
Updated on May 9th, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Add Russian, improve English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update