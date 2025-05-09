 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18396871 Edited 9 May 2025 – 01:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Add Russian, improve English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese,
Adjust the display format of archives and Doctor of Strange Tales for different languages to ensure normal display
Fix the recurring issue of paper notes in Chapter 2
Fix the issue of characters being able to move freely in the vestibule scene of Chapter 6's Taoyao Line
Fix the problem in Chapter 6 where the old blind man's line vibration can repeatedly splash fire oil

Changed files in this update

Depot 3432161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link