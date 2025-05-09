- Fixed the problem that some young masters could not continue the game normally because the main quest "Juan Stays or Goes" was not triggered.
- Now if Uncle San's old illness relapses in winter and he has not taken medicine, the young master will get a prompt before entering the next season.
- Fixed the problem that some prompt pop-up windows did not have a cancel button
《HanChen》9 May（Ver 0.505）
