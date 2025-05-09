 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18396868 Edited 9 May 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem that some young masters could not continue the game normally because the main quest "Juan Stays or Goes" was not triggered.
  2. Now if Uncle San's old illness relapses in winter and he has not taken medicine, the young master will get a prompt before entering the next season.
  3. Fixed the problem that some prompt pop-up windows did not have a cancel button

