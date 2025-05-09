 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18396544 Edited 9 May 2025 – 02:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where player avatars (character models) were not loading correctly.

  • Optimized the ultraviolet fingerprint shader; also fixed crashes related to it.

  • Improved the algorithm for randomizing ghost age and model.

  • Fixed an issue where the microphone was displayed incorrectly in the settings.

  • Resolved a bug where changes in settings were not applied properly.

  • Ghosts without a freezing temperature ability can no longer lower a room's temperature below 0.5 °C.

  • Fixed an issue where the rover was unable to find a path to the portal.

  • Updated icons in the Hunter's Journal for the Shadow Realm description.

  • Fixed incorrect temperature readings for the "Mogwai" entity.

  • Resolved issues related to the behavior of the "Palevoice" entity.

  • Added physics simulation for character hair and other body parts.

Changed files in this update

Windows GhostExile Content Depot 1807081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link