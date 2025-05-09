Fixed an issue where player avatars (character models) were not loading correctly.

Optimized the ultraviolet fingerprint shader; also fixed crashes related to it.

Improved the algorithm for randomizing ghost age and model.

Fixed an issue where the microphone was displayed incorrectly in the settings.

Resolved a bug where changes in settings were not applied properly.

Ghosts without a freezing temperature ability can no longer lower a room's temperature below 0.5 °C.

Fixed an issue where the rover was unable to find a path to the portal.

Updated icons in the Hunter's Journal for the Shadow Realm description.

Fixed incorrect temperature readings for the "Mogwai" entity.

Resolved issues related to the behavior of the "Palevoice" entity.