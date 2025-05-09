Hello, everyone! It's Lucas, the creator of this game. What's up?

I'm very happy to announce this update, because since the launch, all the updates have been done only by me, and there's a limit to what I can do on my own. That's why “Sontse” (an experienced programmer) was the one who worked on this update.

The game has literally been redone! And that was the goal, because the main problem was the lack of animations and interactions so that this game could be called a Game! Right?!

Well... Below is the patch note made by Sontse, the man responsible for everything.

New/Modified Content:

・Made a simple click-through fighting game and planted it into various scenes

・Hue shifted used GUI elements to match them to the game look (reversible by replacing GUI dir)

・Added 0_tools.rpy with some useful functions

・Added 1_define.rpy for basic definitions

・Defined fonts

・Centered the confirm screen

・Disabled hasvoice to get rid of unneeded bar

・Laid out navigation screen

・Placed sounds in style

・Animated buttons on nav screen

・Removed pause before mall scene to prevent confusion (revertible)

・Enlarged name text size

・Changed nav. and pref. labels font to Stardos

・Changed fade to dissolve on black scenes

・Added highlight to characters

・For adding highlight to characters, added MainChar function with basic settings

・Featured circular main menu

・Animated slot buttons on save/load

・Added slight parallax on main menu

・Added title text fade

・Added myself to credits ^^

・Added guarda sprite to animate it

・Lessened pause after 4 years

・Pushed Vell behind Sutelz so he doesn't punch her with elbow 😂

・Made more presentable choice screen

・Pushed プロローグ - ステルズ in translation

・Added pt and jp translations (automated) to lines that fell out for some reason all in tl/(eng|jp)/scripts/script.rpy (and in ##untranslated comment on original file)

・Trimmed or commented some pauses (previous values saved like pause(4)#8 ) to make it more dynamic

・Added outlines for characters

・Rewrote transition to more dynamic 163

・Animated scene transitions more complex

・Added smoke effect to Sutelz

・Added red flash effect to most tensing scenes

・Made multilayered interactive main menu

^^^^^^^^^^

Finally, I'd like to thank Sontse for his participation in this very important update for this game!!! I wouldn't have been able to do any of this on my own. Thank you very much!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2534630/Falling_Ever/?curator_clanid=44888377

Falling Ever

Supported languages: English, Japanese and Brazilian Portuguese.

©Lucas Vacari Gomes