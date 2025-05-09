Greetings Vampires!

We’re getting even more fixes in before the weekend so that you may indulge your blood lust as bug-free as possible in all of your rich upcoming free time.

The following changes will be applied.

General

Fixed more skinning issues on a few armor sets.

Fixed mesh clipping on the Undead General Helmet.

Fixed a potential service crash issue related to pathing.

Corrected an issue where Cassius’ sword could get stuck under ground, making the boss unkillable.

Added some missing collisions in a place where the player could jump into the abyss. So if you want to jump into the abyss, you’re going to have to try a little harder.

Fixed an issue on gamepad where the player could accidentally purchase an item from a vendor if not releasing the interact key quickly enough.

Fixed an issue where the stems of Cypress Saplings were showing incorrectly on upper floors.

Fixed an issue where the physics on Domina’s whip could get stuck in an incorrect state.

Minor fixes to make health restoration after duels and arena contests work consistently.

Fixed a typo in the Frost Bat spell description.

Fixed gamepad autoscroll not working in Servant Mission list.

Fixed servant perks layout order not being consistent with other missions.

Fixed an issue where players could gain health by spamming the Arena Start/Cancel Contest button.

Fixed an issue where the Dark Enchantment passive triggered when restoring a lower health state after a contest.

Fixed an issue with the highlight displays in the player inventory with “Pristine Leather Bag” and “Bat Leather Bag”, where it would identify an incorrect number of slots in some instances. Newly made bags should function properly, but older bags will still have the visual bug. Rest assured that this is a visual bug only, and your older bags are still giving you all of that precious space.

Quite a few more optimizations!

If you're having issues with the game, make sure to take a look at our known bugs and fixes to see if there's a potential solution to get you back into Vardoran as quickly as possible!

We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly back up your server saves! Here's how to do it.

Stay vigilant in the shadows of Vardoran, our fellow Vampires!

Eternally yours,

/Stunlock Studios