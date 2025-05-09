

Greetings everyone! We bring you another round of fixes and updates! Enjoy~

Little Sim World version v0.52.5

Even more interest-related activities now award players with a slight happiness boost. Current list includes: Cooking, using All Gym Training Equipment, Painting, Crafting, using Archaeology Set, using Crush Station, Fishing.

Furniture will get dirty less often.

Fixed players sometimes not being able to use double beds or benches.

Fixed mailbox issues; the mailbox is no longer synced, so you bring and save all changes for the mailbox box, whether it is the host or client.

Fixed problems with progress for writing books (the PCs are unsynced).

Fixed players with no curtain when going to the bathroom.

Improved controller detection for the repairman NPC next to the bus stop.

Yoga Ball reward. Whoever has completed the first quest, "A Winner's Path 1" will get the fixed version of the reward.

A Winner's Path progression unlocked. This quest progression was actually compromised between patches. We apologise for the inconvenience. Your current quest from "A Winner's Path" has been restarted to unlock the progression. Not applied for the ones that you have completed!

Fixed interaction menu to support any aspect ratio - it now makes full use of your ultrawide stretching to the edges of the screen, interacting far away!

Fixed fullscreen/borderless being switched in settings.

Fixed dialogue to be skipped with any keyboard key.

PCs no longer change their repair components every time you select them for repair.

Fixed a bug that made the Water filters not behave as intended. Always make sure to check how many uses you have left before drinking tap water.

Added new backpacks and removed extra player slots, whoever has a save that causes them to loses slots will get a free tier 0 backpack, if you still have any items exceeding the inventory space they'll be sent to the mailbox.

Level 0 Beds just got more comfy! Fixed the bug in which the Comfort need would constantly try to drop while you were sleeping.

Fixed interaction tooltips not appearing above the button.

Multiple localisation fixes!

Items that Littles drop inside their houses will no longer disappear. but items that Littles drop outside of their houses might still disappear! If they do, please check your Mailbox or the PO Box at Royal Snail, lost items usually find their way there!