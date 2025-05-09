Greetings everyone! We bring you another round of fixes and updates! Enjoy~
Patch Notes
Little Sim World version v0.52.5
Balancing Updates
-
Furniture will get dirty less often.
-
Increased storage size for cabinets.
-
Even more interest-related activities now award players with a slight happiness boost. Current list includes: Cooking, using All Gym Training Equipment, Painting, Crafting, using Archaeology Set, using Crush Station, Fishing.
Multiplayer Fixes
-
Fixed players with no curtain when going to the bathroom.
-
Fixed problems with progress for writing books (the PCs are unsynced).
-
Fixed mailbox issues; the mailbox is no longer synced, so you bring and save all changes for the mailbox box, whether it is the host or client.
-
Fixed players sometimes not being able to use double beds or benches.
Performance Fixes and Crashes
- Updated the way we internally handle some events. We believe they were causing issues such as the clock stopping, NPCs not leaving their store, quest steps and phone calls not being triggered. This is not a solution for everything, but it should make a lot of things more reliable and stable.
Controller Support Fixes
-
Fixed controller interaction for Billboards during "Eye to Eye" Main Quest.
-
Fixed controller interaction for University Window during "Libra Ex Machina" Main Quest.
-
Fixed controller interaction for Red Royal Snail Postboxes.
-
Fixed controller interaction for ATMs.
Quest Fixes
-
A Winner's Path progression unlocked. This quest progression was actually compromised between patches. We apologise for the inconvenience. Your current quest from "A Winner's Path" has been restarted to unlock the progression. Not applied for the ones that you have completed!
-
Yoga Ball reward. Whoever has completed the first quest, "A Winner's Path 1" will get the fixed version of the reward.
-
Improved controller detection for the repairman NPC next to the bus stop.
-
Whoever completed the quest that gives the Yoga ball will receive the fixed version in their mailbox.
Other fixes
-
Fixed interaction menu to support any aspect ratio - it now makes full use of your ultrawide stretching to the edges of the screen, interacting far away!
-
Fixed fullscreen/borderless being switched in settings.
-
Fixed dialogue to be skipped with any keyboard key.
-
PCs no longer change their repair components every time you select them for repair.
-
Fixed a bug that made the Water filters not behave as intended. Always make sure to check how many uses you have left before drinking tap water.
-
Added new backpacks and removed extra player slots, whoever has a save that causes them to loses slots will get a free tier 0 backpack, if you still have any items exceeding the inventory space they'll be sent to the mailbox.
-
Level 0 Beds just got more comfy! Fixed the bug in which the Comfort need would constantly try to drop while you were sleeping.
-
Fixed interaction tooltips not appearing above the button.
-
Multiple localisation fixes!
-
Items that Littles drop inside their houses will no longer disappear. but items that Littles drop outside of their houses might still disappear! If they do, please check your Mailbox or the PO Box at Royal Snail, lost items usually find their way there!
-
Fixed DateTime loading the next month if game was saved on the last day
Known Issues
-
Instabilities with the Quests "Something Fishy This Way Comes…", "A Finnicky Gift" and "Swimming Charade". We are aware that some players are facing issues like not receiving the proper item back after delivering the fish to Jesse. It is on our radar! Send us messages on the bug-report channel if you face any issues with these.
-
A weird bug that causes people to see golden bubbles during activities that should not give them those.
Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied!
More to come soon!
Changed files in this update