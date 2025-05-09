 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18396312 Edited 9 May 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes 1.2.0

Weapons

GreatSword

New abilities added

Double Attack
  • Lunge Forward and attack twice in quick succession dealing 9 damage with each hit
Sword In The Stone
  • Drive your sword into the ground pulling all enemies towards you and applying stun
Gravity Slash
  • Bring down your sword creating a vertical slash in front of you dealing 24 damage

Bow

Crippling Shot
  • Fire an arrow that deals 10 damage and applies SLOW
Rain of Arrows
  • Create a barrage of arrows dealing 12 damage per second for 3 seconds and applying slow to enemies hit
Multishot
  • Fire a spread of arrows that deal 10 damage each and applies knockback

