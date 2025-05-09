Patch Notes 1.2.0
Weapons
GreatSword
New abilities added
Double Attack
- Lunge Forward and attack twice in quick succession dealing 9 damage with each hit
Sword In The Stone
- Drive your sword into the ground pulling all enemies towards you and applying stun
Gravity Slash
- Bring down your sword creating a vertical slash in front of you dealing 24 damage
Bow
Crippling Shot
- Fire an arrow that deals 10 damage and applies SLOW
Rain of Arrows
- Create a barrage of arrows dealing 12 damage per second for 3 seconds and applying slow to enemies hit
Multishot
- Fire a spread of arrows that deal 10 damage each and applies knockback
