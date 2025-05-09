 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18396227 Edited 9 May 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Today we have posted a new update for Maid Cafe, that brings back the Auto-play option to the game, which is now accessible in two ways.

  1. Via the Escape Menu, a new option is available: Auto-Forward.

This allows you to toggle the auto-forward mode on and off via the main menu, with it showing with a circle around it when toggled on.

  1. Via the new shortcut Shift + K + N on the keyboard, which will also toggle it on or off as needed.

This shortcut now appears in the keyboard controls help screen as well.

The settings for the text appearance and how fast it moves to the next dialogue screen can be adjusted via the following options in the games settings.

N.b. Manually moving text forward via a key, gamepad or mouse whilst auto-forward is activated will usually deactivate it.

