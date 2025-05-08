 Skip to content

8 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue with Iuna Ibura where a puzzle was not properly configured
-Fixed an issue where bombable blocks could not be destroyed by bombs

Changed files in this update

