fix the bug with resize button that dont allow the user resize png files
coming soon: button to flip animations, button to change external video encryptors such as those from Spine 2D to eliminate the closing teeth
resize problem solved
Update notes via Steam Community
fix the bug with resize button that dont allow the user resize png files
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update