8 May 2025 Build 18395920 Edited 9 May 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

fix the bug with resize button that dont allow the user resize png files
coming soon: button to flip animations, button to change external video encryptors such as those from Spine 2D to eliminate the closing teeth

