8 May 2025 Build 18395628 Edited 8 May 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changed main menu particles logic so they are a lot faster.
Tweaked end of blackhole to slow down game a bit less.
Added Game Stats to the options menu (might move it later).
Fixed (I think) Steam not connecting/working, aka achievements hopefully work now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2647801
  • Loading history…
