Update Notes
Visual & Gameplay Improvements
-In-Game Shadows: Added dynamic shadows that respond to the sun for a more immersive experience.
-Improved Brick Walls: Replaced the old brick textures with new, higher-quality visuals.
-Map Overhaul: Updated the map for a more realistic and visually appealing look.
-Lighting Control: Added a functional light switch (white button on the wall) inside the store — you can now turn the lights on and off manually.
Bug Fixes
-Fixed an issue where the cashier would despawn without any message. The cashier should now behave properly.
Audio Updates
-Removed the old background music due to copyright issues on YouTube.
-Added two brand-new, copyright-free music tracks to enhance the atmosphere.
Economy & Pricing Update
-Prices Adjusted for 2x Profit: Your earnings have now doubled! For example, if you previously made $45 profit on a product, you’ll now earn $90.
(Tip: Always check the market price for best results.)
More updates coming soon!
We’re always listening — feel free to share your suggestions!
Changed files in this update