Update Notes

Visual & Gameplay Improvements

-In-Game Shadows: Added dynamic shadows that respond to the sun for a more immersive experience.

-Improved Brick Walls: Replaced the old brick textures with new, higher-quality visuals.

-Map Overhaul: Updated the map for a more realistic and visually appealing look.

-Lighting Control: Added a functional light switch (white button on the wall) inside the store — you can now turn the lights on and off manually.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed an issue where the cashier would despawn without any message. The cashier should now behave properly.

-Removed the old background music due to copyright issues on YouTube.

-Added two brand-new, copyright-free music tracks to enhance the atmosphere.

-Prices Adjusted for 2x Profit: Your earnings have now doubled! For example, if you previously made $45 profit on a product, you’ll now earn $90.

(Tip: Always check the market price for best results.)

More updates coming soon!

We’re always listening — feel free to share your suggestions!