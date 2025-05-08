 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18395467 Edited 8 May 2025 – 22:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Your previously favorited fish will become unfavorited with this update as a result of some reworking of systems. Sorry for the inconvenience!

  • It might start raining sometimes at certain locations… Bite times are decreased during this time!

  • Added some new secret fish…

  • Favorites tab now has its own inventory size, separate from the other fish tab

  • A new upgrade for favorited fish inventory size has been added

  • Fish Inventory Size upgrade’s max level is increased

  • Max Bait Capacity upgrade’s max level is increased

  • Decreased cost of travelling to locations

  • Cost of various cosmetics has been decreased

  • Game icon has been updated

  • HD Font has been slightly adjusted

  • Window position/size information is no longer saved/loaded on Steam Cloud

  • Window will try to remain on-screen on game startup

  • Adjusted some fish sprites

  • Some small bug fixes

Thanks for playing <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 3454591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link