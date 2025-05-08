-
Your previously favorited fish will become unfavorited with this update as a result of some reworking of systems. Sorry for the inconvenience!
It might start raining sometimes at certain locations… Bite times are decreased during this time!
Added some new secret fish…
Favorites tab now has its own inventory size, separate from the other fish tab
A new upgrade for favorited fish inventory size has been added
Fish Inventory Size upgrade’s max level is increased
Max Bait Capacity upgrade’s max level is increased
Decreased cost of travelling to locations
Cost of various cosmetics has been decreased
Game icon has been updated
HD Font has been slightly adjusted
Window position/size information is no longer saved/loaded on Steam Cloud
Window will try to remain on-screen on game startup
Adjusted some fish sprites
Some small bug fixes
Thanks for playing <3
