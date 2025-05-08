Your previously favorited fish will become unfavorited with this update as a result of some reworking of systems. Sorry for the inconvenience!

It might start raining sometimes at certain locations… Bite times are decreased during this time!

Added some new secret fish…

Favorites tab now has its own inventory size, separate from the other fish tab

A new upgrade for favorited fish inventory size has been added

Fish Inventory Size upgrade’s max level is increased

Max Bait Capacity upgrade’s max level is increased

Decreased cost of travelling to locations

Cost of various cosmetics has been decreased

Game icon has been updated

HD Font has been slightly adjusted

Window position/size information is no longer saved/loaded on Steam Cloud

Window will try to remain on-screen on game startup

Adjusted some fish sprites