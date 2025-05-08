Chronomon Launch!!!

🧭 Chronomon is officially launched!

After years of work, we're thrilled to announce that Chronomon is now live on Steam, Android, and iOS!

🎮 What is Chronomon?

It’s a pixel art monster tamer + farm sim where you can:

Tame and train powerful Chronomon

Grow crops and build your farm

Explore a rich open world

Battle, collect, and play at your own pace

🔄 Cross-Save Ready

Start your journey on PC, and continue on mobile - your progress syncs across platforms. Console and WearOS support coming soon!

🛒 Where to play besides here?

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.StoneGolemStudios.ChronoMonMobile&hl=en_US

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chronomon/id6744071485?platform=iphone

🙏 Thank You

Your support, wishlist adds, shares, and feedback have brought this game to life. We truly hope you enjoy exploring the world of Chronomon.

Now get out there and start taming!