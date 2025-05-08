 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18395400 Edited 8 May 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chronomon Launch!!!

🧭 Chronomon is officially launched!
After years of work, we're thrilled to announce that Chronomon is now live on Steam, Android, and iOS!

🎮 What is Chronomon?
It’s a pixel art monster tamer + farm sim where you can:

Tame and train powerful Chronomon

Grow crops and build your farm

Explore a rich open world

Battle, collect, and play at your own pace

🔄 Cross-Save Ready
Start your journey on PC, and continue on mobile - your progress syncs across platforms. Console and WearOS support coming soon!

🛒 Where to play besides here?

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.StoneGolemStudios.ChronoMonMobile&hl=en_US

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chronomon/id6744071485?platform=iphone

🙏 Thank You
Your support, wishlist adds, shares, and feedback have brought this game to life. We truly hope you enjoy exploring the world of Chronomon.

Now get out there and start taming!

