This update brings several gameplay and atmosphere improvements to The Wallway, focusing on player interaction, map clarity, and new gameplay elements.

🗺️ Map Adjustments – Updated layout and environmental tweaks for smoother navigation.

🖐️ Object Interaction Tweaks – More responsive and intuitive object handling.

🌫️ Reduced Visual Effects – Lowered some visual effects for better clarity and performance.

⚙️ Object System Tuning – Optimized behaviors and interactions of specific objects.

🔊 New Sound Effects – Added immersive sound cues to enhance tension and realism.

☠️ Skeleton Kill System – You can now eliminate skeletons under certain conditions.

🏆 New Achievement – “And he’s gone...” has been added. Can you unlock it?

More content and improvements are on the way — thank you for playing The Wallway!