This update brings several gameplay and atmosphere improvements to The Wallway, focusing on player interaction, map clarity, and new gameplay elements.
🗺️ Map Adjustments – Updated layout and environmental tweaks for smoother navigation.
🖐️ Object Interaction Tweaks – More responsive and intuitive object handling.
🌫️ Reduced Visual Effects – Lowered some visual effects for better clarity and performance.
⚙️ Object System Tuning – Optimized behaviors and interactions of specific objects.
🔊 New Sound Effects – Added immersive sound cues to enhance tension and realism.
☠️ Skeleton Kill System – You can now eliminate skeletons under certain conditions.
🏆 New Achievement – “And he’s gone...” has been added. Can you unlock it?
More content and improvements are on the way — thank you for playing The Wallway!
Changed files in this update